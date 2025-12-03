New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha will discuss the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and electoral reforms on December 9, with an all-party meeting resolving the impasse over the opposition's demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided that the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on Monday (December 8) and discussion on election reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday (December 9).

The resolution of the impasse has paved the way for the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha from tomorrow. The House witnessed adjournments from the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the decisions taken at the all-party meeting.

"During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rijiju later told ANI that he looks forward to a "constructive" discussion.

"Election Commission reform is a larger issue. Parliament makes laws. For bigger reforms in the Election Commission and the Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the ECI. That is why I had stated that if at all we have to discuss the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature," he said.

"Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," he added.

Rijiju had earlier given an indication of a solution to the impasse, saying the government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms.

Sources said the BAC meeting allocated 10 hours for discussion on the 150 years of the Vande Mataram song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song.

They said ten hours have also been allocated to the discussion on electoral reforms. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju stated that "taking out the anger over this defeat in Parliament is not right", while taking a dig at the opposition after drubbing in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

Rijiju noted that there is always victory and loss in elections and said, "It is not right for some parties to disrupt the House"

Over the Opposition's protest demanding discussion on SIR, Rijiju said the government has repeatedly urged to hold discussions in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

"We have always said that to raise one issue, you can't compromise on other issues. It is not right for some parties to disrupt the House. There is always victory and loss in elections, but taking out the anger over this defeat in Parliament is not right. We are ready to discuss any issue. I appeal to the opposition MPs not to disrupt the House proceedings."

Congress has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from December 8 to 10. A INDIA bloc Floor Leaders' meeting is slated to be held at 9.45 am in Parliament to chalk out the floor strategy.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday, and Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on the opposition's demand for SIR. The Opposition pressed with its demand on Tuesday also leading to adjournments. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and later for the day.

In the floor leaders' meeting, it was decided that the Lok Sabha will run smoothly from Wednesday without any disruption.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties staged a walkout over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR.

The monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out due to the opposition's demand for discussion on SIR. (ANI)

