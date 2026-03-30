New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is scheduled to be further discussed in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday.

The Lok Sabha took up the Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for discussion on March 27. The Bill, which was initially referred to a Select Committee, has been introduced to address the delays and bring procedural amendments to the insolvency and bankruptcy of a company or individual.

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The Lower House is also likely to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced March 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free India.

According to the List of Business, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will move the motion for the short-duration discussion under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha.

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Amit Shah, on several occasions, has affirmed the Centre's commitment to uprooting Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, will be taken up for further consideration. Union Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill for passing.

On March 25, Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the Upper House, while the INDIA bloc MPs opposed it.

The Bill provides for 50 per cent of posts in the CAPFs to be filled by deputation in the rank of Inspector General, and a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts to be filled by deputation in the rank of Additional Director General, and all posts in the ranks of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by deputation only.

The Opposition MPs flagged that the Bill goes against the Supreme Court judgment in 2025, which called for "the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs upto the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years."

The Budget Session of Parliament will go on till April 2. (ANI)

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