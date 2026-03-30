New Delhi, March 30: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely unchanged on Monday, March 30, as the bullion market entered a new week of trading following a period of significant price swings. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the price for 24-karat gold is holding at INR 1,48,080 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold - preferred for jewellery - is trading at INR 1,35,740 per 10 grams. The stability at the start of the week follows a recovery in the previous two sessions, where prices rebounded from monthly lows. Investors are currently weighing easing geopolitical tensions against a strong US dollar and elevated crude oil prices, which continue to influence domestic rates.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 30, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 29, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Gold Rates Across Purity Levels

As of the morning of March 30, retail gold prices across the country are as follows:

24-Karat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): INR 1,48,080 per 10 grams.

INR 1,48,080 per 10 grams. 2 2-Karat Gold (91.6 per cent Purity): INR 1,35,740 per 10 grams.

INR 1,35,740 per 10 grams. 18-Karat Gold (75.0 per cent Purity): INR 1,11,060 per 10 grams.

These indicative rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or other local levies, which may vary by state and individual jeweller.

Major City-Wise Price Variations of Gold

While national benchmarks remain stable, local market factors, including demand and transportation costs, lead to slight variations in major metropolitan areas.

Gold Rate Today, March 30, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Mumbai INR 1,48,080 INR 1,35,740 Chennai INR 1,49,010 INR 1,36,590 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,110 INR 1,35,790 Kolkata INR 1,48,080 INR 1,35,740 Bengaluru INR 1,48,080 INR 1,35,740 Hyderabad INR 1,48,080 INR 1,35,740 Jaipur INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Pune INR 1,48,080 INR 1,35,740 Noida INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Gurugram INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Lucknow INR 1,48,210 INR 1,35,890 Bhopal INR 1,48,110 INR 1,35,790 Jodhpur INR 1,48,260* INR 1,35,940* Srinagar INR 1,48,350* INR 1,36,030*

Factors Influencing the Market

The current "wait-and-watch" sentiment in the bullion market is driven by several macroeconomic factors. Analysts note that while gold has corrected nearly 15 per cent from its March highs near INR 1.73 lakh per 10 grams, it has found strong technical support at current levels. A primary headwind for the precious metal has been the "higher-for-longer" interest rate stance from the US Federal Reserve. As gold is a non-yielding asset, higher interest rates often diminish its appeal compared to interest-bearing investments like Treasury bonds. Additionally, the strength of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar and global crude oil prices - which have remained above USD 100 per barrel - are playing a critical role in determining the landed cost of gold in India.

Looking ahead, the week is expected to remain volatile. Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming US economic data, including the Nonfarm Payrolls report due later this week, and statements from central bank officials. Domestically, silver prices have also shown resilience, trading near INR 2,45,000 per kilogram, reflecting a broader stabilisation across the precious metals sector.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).