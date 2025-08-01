New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the Opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in poll-bound Bihar.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, adjourned the House as the Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Dy Chairman dismissed the notices for Suspension of Business in the House and denied permission to discuss the matter, saying, "The Election Commission is a constitutional body and the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court."

Proceedings in the Upper House of the Parliament on the 10th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session began at 11 AM today.

Earlier today, proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM amid huge uproar in the House.

The Upper House will now meet again at 12 noon.

According to the list of business, the Rajya Sabha will take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Rajya Sabha will also take up the further consideration for the passing of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, moved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on July 23.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith. (ANI)

