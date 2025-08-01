Mumbai, August 1: The results of the state-run Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Friday, August 1, 2025, will be declared shortly. The Bodoland lottery, which is conducted under the supervision of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), offers attractive prizes to participants and witnesses strong participation each day. The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced three times a day—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—at bodolotteries.com. The Assam State Lottery also provides lottery players multiple chances to win.

Participants can download the PDF file from the website mentioned above to check the Bodoland lottery's live winning numbers and tickets. Bodoland lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by clicking here to find out if they won any prizes. Lottery enthusiasts are advised to keep checking the above-mentioned portal to get real-time updates on winning numbers, tickets, and the complete list of winners. Results of the Bodoland lottery, popularly known as the Assam State Lottery, are declared thrice a day.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Bodoland, also known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in the state of Assam. Did you know BTS is also a proposed state in northeast India? Bodoland lottery results are released at bodolotteries.com at different timings. Players can either visit the website or click here to find winning numbers provided in easy-to-download PDF format. To check the results and winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw, participants can download the PDF results for 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, respectively.

Did you know that lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Assam, where the Bodoland lottery (the Assam state lottery) is played every day? The 13 states where lotteries are legal include Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram. Although lotteries are growing in popularity, readers are advised to exercise caution as they can possibly lead to financial and legal consequences.

