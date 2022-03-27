New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee for Civil Aviation Chairman TG Venkatesh welcomed the decision to resume the international flight operations from March 27 after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is good news for international travelers and the government that flights have started all over the world from today. This is a welcome decision by the Government of India and I congratulate Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who took the right decision and fulfilled the dreams of Indian Aviation and Prime Ministers of India," TG Venkatesh told ANI.

TG Venkatesh, Chairman of Civil Aviation Parliamentary standing Committee, before announcing regular international flight operations, had convened several meetings and held detailed discussions with relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Was. Security (BCAS) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) with all airline operators regarding the decision to resume regular international flight operations.

"Our committee on civil aviation has suggested many things to do before starting regular international flight services, we have given advice to the stakeholders to don't compromise with safety and security of the passengers and including airlines crew, put HEPA filter to inside the aircraft and airports, all international passengers list to be shared with states Governments and monitoring their health condition minutely," he told ANI.

TG Venkatesh's committee has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to timely restrict international flight services to and from India during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Nearly after two years of the pandemic, India on Sunday resumed regular international flights.

"A total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq and others have been given the approval to operate 1783frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022," DGCA told ANI.

Notably, India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. (ANI)

