Pune, Jul 10 (PTI) Five Shiv Sena councillors of Parner in Ahmednagar district joining the NCP was wrong it has now been corrected, said senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

The five Parner municipal council members went back to the Sena from NCP on July 8 amid reports of tension between the two parties, allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

It is true that if such politics is played with allies, then it will impact political relationship, he said.

It has happened by mistake and we have corrected it after facts were revealed," Pawar said.

