New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a notorious life convict and parole absconder, who had been evading arrest for 15 years, officials on Sunday said.

Dhirendra Singh Tomar (45), convicted in a 2001 robbery-cum-murder case, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. He had been living under the fake name "Rajan Singh" and working as a driver in a relative's household, they said.

Tomar was convicted in a case where two cab drivers were attacked and one killed, police said.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 but absconded in 2010 while out on one-month parole, they said.

Tomar during sustained interrogation confessed to involvement in three more cases of murder and robbery in Uttarakhand's Almora, Haldwani and Lohaghat along with his gang, police said.

Their modus operandi involved hiring taxis, killing drivers and selling the vehicles in Nepal, they said.

The arrest followed a detailed investigation involving verification of jail records, sureties and old addresses.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team tracked Tomar to Ekta Nagar in Bareilly, where he was arrested from his residence.

Two of his associates, Ajay and Dheeraj, are still absconding and declared proclaimed offenders.

