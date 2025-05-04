Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): A part of a dilapidated building collapsed in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Saturday evening. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of East Singhbhum, a total of two bodies were recovered from the site. 15 people were trapped in the building, of whom 12 have been rescued.

"Two bodies have been recovered after part of a dilapidated building at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur collapsed. Information was received that fifteen people are trapped. Twelve of them have been rescued", SSP East Singhbhum said in his statement.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He added that the government would take concrete steps to address the matter so that such incidents wouldn't happen.

"We have come on the instructions of the Chief Minister, our priority is to stand with the families of the deceased. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each as compensation and the injured will be given Rs 50,000. We will take concrete steps to ensure that such an incident does not happen again", Irfan Ansari told reporters.

Further information is awaited on the matter. (ANI)

