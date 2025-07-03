Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on Thursday.

Strong surface winds will accompany the showers

Hyderabad Meteorologist Srinivas Rao told ANI on Wednesday, "From 3 to 4 days, the onset of monsoon has advanced into India including, Rajasthan and Delhi. Northern Telangana received heavy rainfall for two days. The same situation exists today also. So today (July 2) we are expecting heavy rainfall in about 13 districts in the northern and northeastern part of Telangana."

He further added, "Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains during the next two days."

According to IMD's bulletin issued for July 3 to July 6, Light to moderate rains or thundershowers were very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana for July 3-4). Thunderstorms with lightning were likely at isolated places in all districts, accompanied by strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph.

Similar weather is expected on July 4-5 with thunderstorm and lightning warnings issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Light to moderate rainfall will be predicted across the state on July 5-6. Thunderstorm and lightning warnings continued for the previously mentioned districts, with Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad also added to the list.

The weather department advised residents to stay cautious and avoid venturing out during thunderstorms.

The IMD also urged local authorities to remain vigilant, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Warnings of strong surface winds and lightning have also been issued for multiple regions in the state.

The advance of the southwest monsoon into northern India has intensified rainfall activity in Telangana, and more showers are expected in the coming days. (ANI)

