India News | Passenger Traffic at Jaipur Airport Sees 11 Per Cent Rise in FY25

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Jaipur International Airport witnessed a remarkable 11 per cent surge in passenger traffic in the 2024-25 fiscal year, an official said.

The airport saw 6,155,511 passengers between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, compared to 5,544,845 travellers in the preceding financial year.

"This performance was driven by growing demand for both domestic and international air travel and the new facilities that have come up at the airport in the last three years," the official said.

He said that Jaipur Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is expanding its network and focusing on providing top-notch services.

The last financial year also saw Jaipur host several world-class events like International Indian Film Academy Awards, contributing to peak travel periods.

The airport recorded its highest-ever passenger and aircraft traffic movements on February 16, 2025, serving an impressive 21,683 passengers with 239 air traffic movements.

"This peak surpassed the previous record of 18,357 passengers and 202 aircraft movements on November 24, 2024," he said.

In FY 2024-25, the Jaipur airport managed an average of 18,000 passengers daily, with an average of 140 daily air traffic movements, including charter movements.

The airport handled a total of 52,693 air traffic movements in FY 2024-25, a considerable rise from the 49,092 movements in FY 2023-24.

"This enhanced operational capacity is the result of strategic infrastructure investments. The addition of a parallel taxiway and Automated Weather Observing System has optimised the use of available space," he said.

The official said a Terminal 3 will be constructed soon and the current Terminal 2 will be expanded.

He said the airport has undergone infrastructural and technological upgrades in the last year, which have been recognised through a series of awards and certifications, including GEM Level 5 Certified Sustainable Building Award -- Platinum Category from ASSOCHAM in 2024, and Platinum, Gold and Bronze Awards from CII Low-Cost Digitalisation and Automation Category in 2025.

The Jaipur airport is directly connected to 21 domestic and six international destinations.

