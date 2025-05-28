India News | Passenger Traffic at Jaipur Airport Sees 11 Per Cent Rise in FY25

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Jaipur International Airport witnessed a remarkable 11 per cent surge in passenger traffic in the 2024-25 fiscal year, an official said.
The airport saw 6,155,511 passengers between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, compared to 5,544,845 travellers in the preceding financial year.
"This performance was driven by growing demand for both domestic and international air travel and the new facilities that have come up at the airport in the last three years," the official said.
He said that Jaipur Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is expanding its network and focusing on providing top-notch services.
