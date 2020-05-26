India News | Passengers Are Back in Air, 58,318 Flew on 832 Flights on First Day: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that 58,318 passengers flew to their respective destinations on 832 flights on May 25 till midnight and these numbers will soar higher.

Taking to Twitter Puri posted a few pictures where passengers were seen going through the health check-up process and luggage was being sanitized at the airport.

Also Read | PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

"Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight. Operations have started in Andhra Pradesh from today. These numbers are all set to soar higher," Puri tweeted.

Meanwhile, people at Andhra Pradesh airport were seen maintaining social distancing. While thermal screening of passengers was also being done by authorities.

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 10, Students Can Apply Online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)