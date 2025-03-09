Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Yog guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Mihan, Nagpur, has the capacity to make 800 tonnes of pure orange juice daily. The formal inauguration of the plant will be held today by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to ANI, Yog guru Baba Ramdev said, "Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur's Mihan, has the capacity to make 800 tonnes of pure orange juice daily... We will use the orange peel to extract oil. This will increase its economic viability... The total cost of this plant will be Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1000 crore has already been spent on it. This is Asia's biggest plant of juice and food processing..."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The total cost of Patanjali's Food and Herbal Park in Mihan will be Rs 1,500 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore has already been spent on it.

Recently in a press conference, Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd announced that Patanjali's mega food cum herbal Park at Mihan, Nagpur will be Asia's largest orange processing plant.

Also Read | Mathura: Criminal Fati Alias Assad Carrying Reward of INR 1 Lakh Killed in Encounter in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

He also said the new agricultural revolution of Patanjali will bring prosperity to farmers.

He further said that this is a single point of plant food processing and the largest unit in Asia. "We feel proud to have established it," the managing director said, as per a statement.

"Although there were many obstacles in starting this plant, there was also the Corona period in between, but finally the day came for which the farmers of the area were waiting for years," he said at the press conference.

Acharya said that the plant has a processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day. "Our plant works on a zero-waste system. Our operation starts with orange peel processing, where we extract volatile and fragrance oil," the MD said.

"Today, almost every farmer of every village of this area is in our contact... Our priority is to provide employment to the local people and make the local farmers prosperous," he added.

"The quality of our products is top class, the whole world market is open for us. But our priority is to provide the best products of export quality to the people of our country."

He said that based on the availability of raw materials, juice of orange, lime, amla, pomegranate, guava, grapes, gourd, carrot, pulp of mango and orange and paste of onion and tomato will also be produced at the Mihan plant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)