Mumbai, March 9: The Bodoland Lottery results for Sunday, March 9, 2025, are set to be announced today, bringing excitement to lottery players across Assam. Organized under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam State Lottery Sambad draws are conducted three times a day, with results available online. Ticket hold. Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF winning numbers will be published at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website.

For those looking to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, the complete list of winners, along with ticket numbers, can be accessed online. The official website, bodolotteries.com, provides an easy way to check results without hassle. To view the latest results, participants can download the Bodoland Lottery Result PDF for Sunday, March 9, along with the full winners’ list. As one of Assam’s most popular state-run lotteries, the Bodoland Lottery continues to attract thousands of players daily. Scroll below for more details on where to check today’s results.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are announced daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winners' list and ticket numbers published online. Participants can check their results on the official website, bodolotteries.com, which also provides a downloadable PDF for easy verification. To ensure accuracy and avoid misinformation, players are advised to refer only to the official portal for their results.

In India, 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim, legally operate their own lottery systems. Popular state-run lotteries such as the Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, West Bengal Lottery, and Bodoland Lottery see thousands of participants daily and offer multiple draws and prize tiers. While these lotteries provide exciting opportunities, players are advised to participate responsibly, as lotteries are a form of gambling that should be approached with caution.

