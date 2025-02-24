Patna (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, late last night, the Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said on Monday.

According to the Masaurhi SDPO, "A truck and a tempo collided on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, last night, resulting in seven deaths. Several others sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital. The collision was so severe that both the truck and tempo fell off the bridge."

Residents rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Rescue operations were carried out, and officials stated that efforts are underway to identify all the victims.

"Seven people died on the spot due to the collision. Many injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their condition remains critical," the SDPO added. (ANI)

