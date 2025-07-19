Patna, Jul 19 (PTI) Two days after murder convict Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna while out on parole for medical treatment, police on Saturday pasted notices at the residences of three prime accused, directing them to surrender immediately.

The notices were pasted outside the residences of Tauseef, Monu, and Balwant, though police did not disclose the exact locations of their residences.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: 5 Held in West Bengal, Prime Suspects Manage to Flee, Say Police.

"Yes, police personnel gathered at the residences of three prime accused involved in the killing of Mishra and pasted notices asking them to surrender immediately," Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

"The same process will be carried out for the remaining two absconding accused as well," she added.

Also Read | Minorities Enjoying Absolute Freedom in India Due to Hindu Majority, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital here on Thursday morning.

Reports suggest that a relative of Mishra, who was present there, also sustained bullet injury. However, police officers refused to comment on this.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person.

"Police have identified all five accused involved in the case and they will soon be arrested. Several teams have been constituted and sent to different places to nab the accused", the SP said.

Police have also identified those who assisted and provided logistical support to the five prime accused, she added.

Meanwhile, five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case.

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, two ASIs, and two constables of Shastri Nagar Police station.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)