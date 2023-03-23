Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio, who won the coveted Golden Boot of Indian Super League 2022-23.

He congratulated Mauricio for his exemplary performance and contributions to Odisha FC and wished him the best.

Patnaik also felicitated athlete Bapi Hansda and handed over a reward of Rs 25 lakh to him for winning gold in 400m hurdle race at the recently concluded 18th National Youth Athletics Championship.

