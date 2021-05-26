New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the appointment of a new administrator in Lakshadweep and withdrawal of the orders passed by Praful Khoda Patel, the current administrator of the Union Territory.

Pawar said in his letter that "unwarranted and irrational decisions" taken by the Lakshadweep Administrator would lead to the destruction unique culture of Lakshadweep.

"I fear that unwarranted and irrational decisions taken by the Lakshadweep Administrator would lead to the destruction of traditional means of livelihood and the unique culture of Lakshadweep. It has already resulted in huge unrest and protest," he said in the letter.

"I would be happy if orders and decision taken by the incumbent Authority of Lakshadweep Administration are re-examined and necessary directions are passed to the Lakshadweep Administration to withdraw the unreasonable and unwarranted orders," he added.

Pawar said a new administrator should be appointed who works in close co-operation with the people's representatives and takes a holistic approach to work with the native people.

Pawar also made a series of tweets on the issue.

"I would like to draw PM's kind attention towards certain serious concerns raised by Shri P. P. Mohammed Faizal, MP (Lok Sabha), Lakshadweep, with regard to the policy decisions taken by the newly appointed Administrator.

"The appointment of a new Administrator who works in close co-operation with the people's representatives and takes holistic approach to work with the native people will be highly appreciated.

"I shall be grateful if PM could personally look into the aforesaid issues raised by Lakshadweep MP and do the needful to resolve the crisis," he said.

Congress had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the Administrator of Lakshadweep had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.

In the letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said that there is apprehension among the people of Lakshadweep and resultant widespread protests "owing to the authoritarian measures taken by the current Administrator Praful Patel".

Venugopal alleged that Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of the UT of Lakshadweep on December 2, 2020, has "unilaterally imposed" a series of measures that have "caused immense disturbance and disquiet in the livelihood and the unique culture" of the islands. (ANI)

