Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tribute to sprint legend Milkha Singh, former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, centenarian sprinter Man Kaur as well as the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

On the onset of the one-day special session convened to commemorate the 400th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the House also paid tribute to freedom fighters, political personalities, besides senior officers of civil and police administration who passed away since the last session of the Assembly.

Also Read | Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar.

The members of the House remembered former union minister R L Bhatia, former ministers Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana, Gulzar Singh, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, Chaudhary Radha Krishan and Inderjit Singh Zira and ex-Chief Parliamentary Secretary Jagdish Sawhney, former MLAs Sukhdarshan Singh Marar and Jagraj Singh Gill.

The House also paid tributes to martyr Sepoy Prabhjit Singh and freedom fighters Kala Singh, Gurdev Singh, Ranjit Singh and Sulakhan Singh. Former state chief secretary Y S Ratra and ex-director General of Police Mohd. Izhaar Alam.

Also Read | Sensex Closes Over 58,000 Mark, Reliance M-Cap Tops Rs 15 Lakh Crore.

The members of the House also paid homage to the founder of the Centre for Research on Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) Rashpal Malhotra.

Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi proposed the names of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma and ex-captain Indian Volleyball Team Nirmal Milkha Singh, who was Milkha Singh's wife, for obituary references.

Likewise, MLA Nabha Randeep Singh also proposed the name of martyr Gurjant Singh, MLA Raikot Jagtar Singh proposed the name of martyr Sub Inspector Gurmukh Singh and MLA Adampur Pawan Kumar Tinnu also proposed the name of Chancellor Baba Bhag Singh University Sant Baba Dilawar Singh be included in the obituary list.

At the request of the aforesaid members of the House, Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh also consented to include these names in obituary references.

The House also paid rich tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the central farm laws.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)