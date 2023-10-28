Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the pension amount of destitute women will be increased in the near future.

Addressing a gathering in Auraiya, the Chief Minister said that without giving respect to half the population, the value of development plans remains incomplete.

"No society can be self-reliant and strong unless half of the population is leading a secure and dignified life. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister dedicated the first session of the new Parliament to women's power by giving top priority to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. According to the Act, one-third of seats will be reserved for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha", Chief Minister Yogi said.

He also mentioned that the government has decided to increase the amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the next financial year under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The amount is given to support a girl child right from her birth to her graduation.

"The double engine government has decided that if the financial condition of the family is not good then the government will take the responsibility of the girl child. Arrangements have been made to provide two uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, books and sweaters to the children studying in Basic Education Council schools. Along with the registration, 1200 rupees are transferred to the family's account," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that people who promoted family-based politics in the name of casteism were depriving the common people of development projects.

"We have not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region, or language," he said.

Yogi also mentioned that all the programs during Vijayadashami were conducted peacefully.

"Before 2017, festivals used to bring apprehensions, but after six and a half years, festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm. More than 50 thousand idols were installed in the districts but there was no chaos at any place, he pointed out," CM said.

CM Yogi said that this year's Diwali will be very auspicious because from this day every house and place of worship in the state will participate in the 'festival of lights'.

"This program should continue until Lord Shri Ram is seated in his grand temple. The construction work of the magnificent temple is underway in Ayodhya", he said.

"As soon as this program is completed with the blessings of the Prime Minister on January 22, from the next day we are going to make arrangements to take Ram devotees from the districts for darshan there," Yogi added.

On this occasion, State President of BJP Mahila Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya among others were present. (ANI)

