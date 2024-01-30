New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Pensioners under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) of retirement fund manager EPFO on Tuesday threatened to go on a hunger strike demanding a hike in their minimum monthly pension to Rs 7,500.

Presently, pensioners under EPS-95 of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) get a minimum monthly pension (entitlement) of Rs 1,000, as per rules implemented in September 2014.

"Pensioners, led by the National Agitation Committee of EPS-95, will initiate a second indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding various benefits, including increasing the minimum pension to Rs 7,500 per month," a statement by the committee said on Tuesday.

The committee said that despite an assurance from Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, their demands have not been fulfilled.

Pensioners said if their demands are not met, they will begin a hunger strike on January 31. Over 50,000 pensioners from across the country are expected to participate in the agitation.

Ashok Raut, president of the committee, said: "This is our final warning. Despite repeated assurances, no action has been taken on our demands. If our demands are not met, we will go on a fast unto death. Before that, state-wise sequential hunger strikes /demonstration will begin from January 31."

As per the existing norms, 12 per cent of the basic salary of an employee covered under EPS-95 goes to the provident fund, while 8.33 per cent of the employer's share goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme. Additionally, the government contributes 1.16 per cent to each employee's pension fund.

"After working for thirty years and consistently contributing to the EPS-based pension scheme, employees are receiving such a meagre amount as a monthly pension, making it difficult for employees and their families to sustain," Raut said.

EPFO dashboard shows that there are 78 lakh pensioners in the country.

