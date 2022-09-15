Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said people-centred plans must target the last person in the queue in terms of service delivery and livelihood avenues.

He outlined a four-pronged strategy -- speeding up infrastructure development, credit availability to youths and farmers, special impetus to food processing industry and strengthening mechanism to provide basic amenities to all -- for improving the livelihood.

Sinha, who was in Doda district on a visit, chaired a meeting to review the implementation progress of central and UT government schemes and mega developmental projects on the ground. He had earlier visited Poonch and Kishtwar.

The Lt Governor took stock of the interventions for enhancing farmers' income and encouraged the use of modern agriculture technologies among the farming community, an official statement said.

He said agriculture and allied sectors continue to serve and support economic activities in Doda.

Our emphasis is on to strengthen the floriculture cultivation especially marigold and lavender in the district, Sinha said.

