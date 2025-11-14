New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): As trends in the Bihar assembly elections show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading with a comfortable majority in around 194 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari took it as the people of Bihar accepting Nitish Kumar's push for development while rejecting Opposition's alleged divisive politics.

"On one side there is Bihar's zindabad, another side is Tejashwi's Sahabuddin zindabad, so Bihar has decided. That was not just a slogan, Tejashwi Yadav had said that they did jungle raj, and they will continue to do jungle raj, he said 'Sahabuddin amar rahenge'," Tiwari told ANI here.

Highlighting the importance Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to the Purvhanchal area, Tiwari highlighted how the Nitish-Modi duo has managed to win the trust of the people through their policies.

"This victory shows the trust people of Bihar have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, this is a win of trust...After becoming PM in 2014, Modi said that until purvanchal area is developed the whole country cannot develop. While Nitish Kumar is a politician which understands people's needs, and that the people get benefits from the fruits of the land, that is the NDA government who has done work, and developed after a long time," he added.

The slogan of 'Shahbuddin zindabad' allegedly references notorious gangster and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. He was a senior leader of the Janata Dal and later Rashtriya Janata Dal. Earlier in July, while addressing a party event, Tejashwi Yadav allegedly raised slogans of "Shahbuddin Amar Rahe."

Two-phase polling was held on November 6 and November 11 for all 243 seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Election Commission data through the morning and afternoon showed the NDA maintaining its lead across multiple regions, while the Mahagathbandhan fell significantly behind the alliance's pace.

Futher, NDA crossed the majority mark and is leading on 185 seats with JD(U) leading in 76, BJP leading in 83, LJP(RV) leading in 22, and HAMS leading in 4 seats.

Janata Dal (United) supporters celebrated outside the party office in Patna as early trends indicated a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance in the assembly elections. The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Nitish Kumar has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every Bihar election in the past over 20 years. (ANI)

