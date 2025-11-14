Is PM Narendra Modi Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on an INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Video Is Digitally Altered

Mumbai, November 14: Is PM Narendra Modi offering INR 2,00,000 on an investment of INR 21,000? A video circulating on social media claims to feature the Prime Minister promoting a so-called "National Prosperity Program of India," which allegedly guarantees daily income and high returns through a special investment platform. The clip, embedded in various Facebook ads, appears to show PM Modi endorsing the scheme directly, prompting many users to question whether the government has launched a new financial initiative promising quick profits.

The post further asserts that the programme is part of a broader government-backed effort to boost public wealth, urging viewers to invest small amounts to receive substantial payouts. Several users, unaware of the source, have expressed interest or shared the content, assuming it to be an official government announcement. However, the video quality, unusual claims, and lack of any government notifications have raised suspicion, leading to calls for verification. Did PM Narendra Modi Call the Delhi Blast a Sign of Institutional Failure and Claim It Was a ‘False Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

PIB Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi Is Not Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on INR 21,000 Investment

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit, the viral video is completely fake and digitally manipulated. Officials confirmed that the Government of India has not launched any such investment programme, nor has the Prime Minister endorsed schemes promising quick, guaranteed returns. They emphasised that such claims are fabricated and created with the sole intention of misleading the public. Deepfake Alert: PIB Fact Check Unit Dismisses Viral AI Video Falsely Showing Air Marshal Dixit Admitting Rafale Losses.

PM Narendra Modi Is Not Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on INR 21,000 Investment, Confirms PIB

Is PM Modi really offering ₹2,00,000 on investment of ₹21,000 ⁉️ A video embedded in a #Facebook Advertisement shows Prime Minister @narendramodi promoting an investment platform offering daily easy income. #PIBFactCheck 🚫Fake Alert! The video is digitally altered! The… pic.twitter.com/LXFgNqxwSn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 14, 2025

PIB has also issued a strong warning, urging citizens to stay vigilant against online scams that misuse the Prime Minister’s image to promote fraudulent investment platforms. People are advised to verify any financial claim through official government channels before engaging or sharing such posts. Staying alert and informed is essential to avoid falling victim to digital frauds designed to exploit public trust.

Claim : A viral Facebook advertisement claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting a scheme offering INR 2,00,000 in returns for an investment of just INR 21,000. Conclusion : The PIB Fact Check confirms the video is digitally altered, and no such government scheme exists. Full of Trash Clean

