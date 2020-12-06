Sagar (MP), Dec 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and several people were injured in a clash over water for irrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on Sunday.

Villagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Bahrol police station limits, 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, were involved, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha.

"There was a dispute over water released from a canal for irrigation. The two groups clashed with sticks and stones, leaving Khilan Yadav of Dhad, dead. A dozen people were injured," the ASP said.

