New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, people in Delhi were seen bursting firecrackers on Saturday despite a complete ban imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

People were seen bursting firecrackers in areas like South Extension and RK Puram in the southern part of the national capital despite a ban imposed on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30 by NGT.

Some other states and union territories had also banned firecrackers in the situation created by COVID-19 while a few have allowed selective use of 'green' firecrackers for a few hours.

Some states, like Delhi NCR, are also battling high level of pollution. (ANI)

