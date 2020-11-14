Kolkata, November 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took part in 'Kali Puja' ceremony on the occasion of Diwali.

She offered prayers while wearing a face mask at her residence which was adorned with Diwali lights.

See Pics of Mamata Banerjee During Kali Puja:

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in 'Kali Puja' at her residence. pic.twitter.com/zr0OHmp8m3 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

This year Diwali is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

