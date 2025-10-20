Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): People of Supermarket area in Guwahati on Monday celebrated Diwali by lighting diyas and paying tributes to singer Zubeen Garg. Many organisers in Assam dedicated this year's Kali Puja and Diwali to the noted singer who drowned in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later brought to Guwahati on September 21.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: Restaurant Owner Shot Dead for Serving Non-Veg Biryani to Vegetarian Customer, Case Registered.

Even though the people of Assam took part in the festivities, the marketplaces mostly witnessed a modes turnout of shoppers. The celebrations remained warm yet restrained, as the state continued to mourn the untimely demise of their cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

One of the customers spoke how the crowd in the market is considerably lesser than last year. "I will take part in the puja rituals and burst firecrackers with my son," he told ANI.

Also Read | Prayagraj Horror: Woman Cuts Off Brother-in-Law's Private Parts After He Breaks Up With Her Sister in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

Another local also opened up about Diwali celebrations in Assam.

"The festival is being celebrated but there is a sense of sadness due to the recent tragic incident. Additionally, the high cost of living has made the usual festive spending and enjoyment less feasible. I have bought clothes, groceries, and decorative items, but chosen not to buy fireworks. The usual joy and enthusiasm, especially among children, seem to be missing this year," Pawan Kumar said.

The state's celebrations this year reflected both the festive spirit and the deep respect and love for Zubeen Garg, whose music and legacy continue to resonate with people across Assam.

Earlier in the day, people of Guwahati thronged to the markets to buy banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas, and firecrackers.

Banana plants, which are considered auspicious, holds major significance during Diwali as diyas are kept on the plants across the households in Assam.

The practice has been traditionally followed for several years across the state. In view of the festivities, vendors have already set up temporary stands to sell banana plants at various locations in Guwahati, including Ganeshguri and Panbazar.

The plants are being sold for prices between Rs 150-200 each. On the other hand, people also purchased diyas and firecrackers from the market to celebrate Diwali. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)