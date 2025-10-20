Ranchi, October 20: In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Ranchi, a 47-year-old hotel owner was shot dead late Saturday night, October 18, after an alleged dispute over a food order. The crime reportedly stemmed from a vegetarian customer claiming he was mistakenly served non-vegetarian biryani. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on October 18 at a restaurant on Kanke-Pithoria Road. The police said that a customer had ordered vegetarian biryani for takeaway. After leaving with the parcel, he returned shortly with a group, alleging that he had been served non-vegetarian biryani instead. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

In the heated exchange that followed, one of the individuals in the group allegedly opened fire at the hotel owner, Vijay Kumar Nag, while he was dining inside his restaurant. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Accused of Theft Paraded With Shoe Garland in Giridih, Video Sparks Outrage.

Nag, a resident of Bhittha in the Kanke police station area, was shot in the chest and collapsed at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route. His body has been sent for post-mortem at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar confirmed the details and stated that multiple raids are being conducted to track down the suspects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).