Lucknow, October 20: In a horrifying case of revenge, a woman allegedly attacked her brother-in-law and severed his private parts after he backed out of a relationship with her younger sister in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The accused woman fled after the attack.

According to the Bhaskar report, the victim, 20-year-old Umesh Kumar, son of Ram Asare from Malkhanpur village, was found bleeding profusely in his room on the night of October 16. His family rushed to his aid after hearing his screams and found him critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, where doctors managed to save his life after a 1.5-hour-long surgery. Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

Woman Cuts Off Brother-in-Law’s Private Parts After He Breaks Up With Her Sister

Umesh’s elder brother, Uday, is married to Manju, the accused. For nearly three years, Umesh had been in a relationship with Manju’s younger sister, Meena (name changed), and had even promised marriage. However, about three months ago, he abruptly ended the relationship, telling the family he wanted to marry another woman.

The breakup left Meena devastated and depressed. Enraged by her sister’s suffering, Manju allegedly decided to take revenge. According to police findings, she waited until everyone in the house was asleep, then entered Umesh’s room around 2 am and attacked him with a kitchen knife, repeatedly stabbing him before mutilating his genitals. She fled the scene immediately after. Meerut Horror: Mother Tortures 9-Year-Old Boy, Inserts Objects Into His Private Parts After He Catches Her With Lover.

ACP Vivek Kumar Yadav confirmed that the investigation pointed directly to Manju. “The accused woman was angered by her brother-in-law’s betrayal of her younger sister and committed the act out of revenge,” he said.

Umesh is currently under intensive medical care but is now out of danger. Doctors say his recovery could take six to eight months. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for Manju, who has been absconding since the incident. Family members told investigators that she is believed to be pregnant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).