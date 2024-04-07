Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) People will give a befitting reply to Sushil Kumar Rinku in the Lok Sabha polls, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, days after the sitting MP from Jalandhar quit the AAP to join the BJP.

Rinku has not only betrayed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but also the people of the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, he said.

The AAP's lone Lok Sabha member joined the BJP on March 27 along with the party's Jalandhar West MLA, Sheetal Angural.

Rinku had been named by the AAP as its Lok Sabha poll candidate from Jalandhar but after switching sides, he is now the BJP's nominee from the seat.

In a meeting with AAP leaders and legislators from assembly constituencies that are part of the Jalandhar constituency, Mann asked them to apprise voters of the welfare works done by his government and ensure the AAP's victory in the seat.

Voters will give a befitting reply to Rinku, the chief minister asserted.

"Our government has done so much work in just two years that the previous governments did not do in the last 70 years. We need to tell people about our work and decisions," Mann said at the meeting to discuss the AAP's poll strategy.

