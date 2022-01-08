New Delhi, January 8: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Saturday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections and said that people are looking for an alternative to corrupt and non-performing governments of BJP and Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Aitishi said, "Aam Aadmi Party is all set to go to polls! People are looking for an alternative to the corrupt and non-performing governments of BJP and Congress. Plus, February 14 is a lucky day for Aam Aadmi Party! Now, all states going to polls in February can express their love for Arvind Kejriwal."

Regarding the virtual election campaign, Atishi said, "This is the need of the hour. The country and the Election Commission have no other choice. We do not want the situation to be the same as it was seen during the second coronavirus wave because of the elections. However, the Election Commission has said that it will review on January 15. Whatever guideline comes after that, we will follow it completely."

Regarding virtual rallies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the Election Commission to release funds for political parties as it is difficult to compete with the BJP in the election campaign through virtual medium.

On this demand of Akhilesh Yadav, Atishi said, "Since the last one and a half years, from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic till date, all kinds of meetings and conferences are being organized online. In such a situation, I believe that all the parties will be having the necessary infrastructure."

"Secondly, the virtual rally will be cheaper than the physical rally. But the question is not of cheap and expensive, it is about saving the lives of the common people," she said.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

