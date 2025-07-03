New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday claimed that public pressure forced the BJP-led Delhi government to withdraw the controversial ban on refuelling overage vehicles, calling it a "victory of the people".

In a video message on X, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said,“Congratulations to the people of Delhi. The draconian order to seize old vehicles had to be withdrawn by Delhi's BJP government. The BJP was merely using the court's order as an excuse. When people united and raised their voice, the government had to bow down. In this country, the people are supreme, and no one's tyranny lasts forever.”

Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of "hypocrisy" in selectively using court orders to suit its agenda.

“The government said it was following the Supreme Court's direction. But when a five-judge bench ruled that Delhi's officers should report to the elected government, the BJP brought an ordinance to overturn it. If they respect the courts so much, why not then? And why backtrack now?” he asked.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government sent a communication to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stating that implementing a fuel ban on overaged vehicles—those older than 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol—was not feasible due to technological and administrative challenges.

At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged the public discontent around the order. He said the ban, initiated by the previous AAP regime, should be enforced uniformly across the NCR.

Since July 1, Delhi's transport department and police had started impounding such vehicles at petrol pumps, as per the court-mandated ban. AAP leaders said the party stands firmly with affected citizens and will continue to raise their concerns.

