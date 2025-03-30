Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government of shifting the focus from key issues like electricity, business and employment to religion stating that being a yogi is defined by thoughts and work and not attire.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The basic problems in this state are electricity, business, jobs and employment. This government's intention is that basic questions should not be asked, and hence, religious questions are raised. A person becomes a yogi not by his clothes but by his thoughts and work."

On Saturday, Yadav said that official figures show the State has the worst law and order situation.

Addressing mediapersons after attending an Iftar party in Lucknow, he alleged that there is no one to look after Uttar Pradesh.

"Be it Prayagraj or any other district of the state, the government will not accept it, but the government figures show that the worst law and order situation is in Uttar Pradesh. There is no one to look after Uttar Pradesh," the Samajwadi Party Chief said.

On Wednesday, he further slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, stating that the past eight years have been detrimental to Kannauj's development.

Yadav criticised the government's handling of corruption, citing an instance where the Uttar Pradesh Police had to file an FIR against one of its own IAS officers. His comments come as the BJP government completes eight years in power in Uttar Pradesh.

"These eight years that have passed have cut off Kannauj from development...When their (BJP) 8 years were completed, the Uttar Pradesh Police itself had to file an FIR against one of its own IAS officers...," said Yadav.

He also attacked the government's transparency, saying that this is the first administration where MLAs are openly demanding change. (ANI)

