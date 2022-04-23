New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is sending WhatsApp messages, including to VIPs, soliciting help and financial assistance, his office said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Vice President Secretariat cautioned people that the imposter is sending WhatsApp messages from mobile number 9439073183.

"There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers," it said.

The impersonator, it said, has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs.

"The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the vice president's notice," the statement said.

