Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 13 (ANI) Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President, Advocate Ramashankar Sharma on Wednesday said that his petition against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, filed over her alleged derogatory remarks against farmers and freedom fighters, has been taken up for hearing again following a revision plea.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said he had filed the petition on September 11, 2024, in a local Agra court, accusing Kangana Ranaut of making an objectionable post on social media that, according to him, "insulted the farmers' community" and contained "seditious remarks against India's freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He stated that despite multiple notices, there was no response from Kangana Ranaut or her representatives. "The court provided her another opportunity to present her side, but she did not respond," Sharma said.

Following the absence of any reply, the court on January 9, 2025, issued an order directing the police to submit a detailed report based on the complaint and supporting evidence provided by the petitioner. "I submitted all the documents, social media posts, and supporting material as evidence," Sharma said.

Also Read | Epstein Files Row: Jeffrey Epstein Mentioned Donald Trump Multiple Times in Private Emails.

However, he claimed that due to a lack of response from the actor's side and procedural delays, his plea was dismissed at a later stage. "Since there were no provisions or responses from her end, the court dismissed my plea. But I filed for a revision of the case, and it has now been accepted for hearing again," he added.

Advocate Sharma said his revision plea seeks to reopen the matter and ensure a thorough judicial review of the allegations. "The court has now listed the matter for fresh hearing, and I am hopeful that justice will be served," he said.

The case has drawn attention due to the repeated controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut's social media statements, many of which have sparked political and legal debates in the past.

Further hearing on the matter is expected in the coming weeks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)