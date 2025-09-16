Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Alleging a threat to his life after exposing alleged high-level corruption, Atul Sharma, a resident of Kasumpti, has written to the Himachal Pradesh Police seeking immediate security cover.

Sharma, who has filed a complaint against the extension of service granted to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, termed his appeal to the Director General of Police as an "SOS call for protection."

In his letter to the police chief, Sharma claimed that "attempts are being made to silence him" for raising questions about the legality of Saxena's continuation in office. He said his disclosure of alleged irregularities has invited harassment, intimidation, and surveillance.

"I have been followed, my home has been kept under watch by unidentified individuals -- all part of a strategy to pressure me into withdrawing my complaint," Sharma alleged.

Sharma has challenged before the state government the decision to allow Chief Secretary Saxena to hold a sensitive regulatory post, despite him being an accused in a criminal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which is currently pending before a Delhi court. He argues that granting vigilance clearance in such circumstances constitutes a "flagrant violation of central guidelines."

Sharma's letter underscored that he is seeking protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2014, which provides legal safeguards for individuals exposing corruption. He warned that failure to act on his plea would not only endanger his life but also undermine public trust in the state's ability to protect whistleblowers.

The issue has generated attention as Saxena, the state's top bureaucrat, faces scrutiny over his extension and clearance. Sharma has also moved a case titled Atul Sharma vs Union of India & Ors., which he says "exposes a scandalous trail of corruption."

Police officials are yet to comment on the representation, but the matter is likely to put pressure on the state government and law enforcement agencies, given its political and administrative sensitivity. (ANI)

