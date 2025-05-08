New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday exposed a fake Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) letter which is being circulated online alleging a failure in BrahMos missile components.

The Fact Check unit in a post on X shared, "A letter undersigned by scientist AS Kumar from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is being circulated online alleging a failure in BrahMos missile components. The letter is fake. DRDO India has not issued any such letter. There is no scientist named AS Kumar at the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE)."

Earlier the Fact Check unit on Thursday debunked another fabricated narrative by Pakistan of conducting strikes on a military base in Amritsar, Punjab, asserting that the narrative was false and misleading.

The post shared by a Pakistani user named Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1) alleged "numerous casualties" and "several critically injured" at the Amritsar base, using hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

The PIB Fact Check stamped the video as "FAKE" and issued a warning against the spread of unverified information, labelling it a "Pakistan Propaganda Alert".

The unit clarified that the video accompanying the claim is an old clip from a 2024 wildfire, unrelated to any military operation or strike.

The PIB urged the public to rely solely on official sources from the Government of India for accurate updates.

"Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck: The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB stated in its post.

The Pakistani side has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

