Palghar, Jul 12 (PTI) At least 15 picnickers were on Sunday rescued from a swollen river in Palghar district of Maharashtra by villagers, a Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said.

The incident occurred when they were returning to the Devkundi river shore in Kaman area in Vasai town.

V C Palav, chief fire officer of the municipal corporation, has confirmed the incident.

A video of the incident shows the group of men and women being stuck in the swirling waters of the river.

The Palghar district administration has already prohibited tourists from visiting picnic spots in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

