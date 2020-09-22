New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was on Tuesday filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to completely waive off exam fee for classes 10, 12 students for the current academic year.

The PIL, filed by a civil rights group called Social Jurist through its advocates Ashok Agarwal, Kumar Utkarsh and DS Rana, sought directions to the government to pay to the CBSE the exam fee of students of classes 10 and 12 studying in CBSE affiliated school for the year.

The plea highlighted the fact that due to lockdown and pandemic, the income of the parents has either disappeared or has gone down to such a level that it has become difficult for them to arrange even two times meal a day for their families.

"It is submitted that both kinds of parents sending their wards to private schools and government schools are adversely affected due to pandemic and in the matter of their income. They are unable to pay the fee of their wards in private schools," the plea said.

It said that the parents of the student studying in government schools are worst affected.

"Their jobs have gone and they are not getting re-employment. In the said situation, it is not possible for the parent to pay the CBSE examination fee of students of class 10 and 12 studying in schools country-wide affiliated to respondent CBSE," the plea said.

"It may be stated here that till 2018-19 the CBSE Examination fee of students of class 10 and 12 was very nominal but in the year 2019-20 respondent CBSE increased the examination fee manifold," it added. (ANI)

