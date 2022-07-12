New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to conduct an inquiry into the cycle (maintenance) allowance being drawn by more than 53,000 Delhi police officials.

The Plea alleges that police officials are availing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently as they are actually not using cycles.

The petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a practising advocate stated that he also filed a written complaint dated September 13, 2021, to Delhi Police and further made written complaints dated September 24, 2022, to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and other authorities but no action has been taken against Delhi Police officials who are availing the allowance fraudulently.

The plea further stated that such allowances are paid to government officials from the public money collected from the hard-earned money of taxpayers.

Despite filing complaints, no action taken against Delhi police officials who are allegedly drawing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently.

According to the petitioner, the matter is to be heard on Wednesday by the Division Bench of Delhi High Court. (ANI)

