Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): In a horrific incident reported from Haryana's Karnal, a Pitbull dog attacked a 30-year-old man and bit his private part leaving him seriously injured.

According to the information, the victim was identified as Karan Sharma (30), a resident of Bijna village.

Also Read | Maharashtra Businessman Arrested for Making Hoax Call to Mumbai Police, Wanted To Harass Cousin Over Land Dispute.

After the incident, the man was rushed to the government hospital Gharaunda.

He was later referred to Karnal Civil Hospital allegedly because of the unavailability of proper treatment and injection, as told by the victim's brother.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Chases Phone Thief From Juhu to Andheri After He Snatches Her Mobile While She Waits for Bus Post Office, Catches Him With Help of Biker; Drags Accused to Police Station.

According to Victim's brother Purshottam, "The victim was on his way to farms when a stray Pitbull attacked him. In an attempt to get rid of the canine, he thrashed it with a stick after which the dog bit his private part."

Later, villagers reached the spot and somehow managed to rescue Karna and later rushed him to the hospital, he said.

A doctor at the hospital said, "We have received a patient attacked by a Pitbull. He has been admitted and is being treated. Currently, the patient is in stable condition."

For now, no police complaint is registered in the case as the owner of the dog is unidentified.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on April 7, in a similar kind of attack by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district a five-year-old girl lost her life.

In the last couple of years, cases of dog menace have witnessed a major surge across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)