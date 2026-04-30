India News | Piyush Goyal Holds Jan Samwad in Mumbai, Hears over 100 Citizen Grievances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a Jan Samwad on Wednesday evening at Sanjivani High School, Dahisar East, where he listened to various grievances raised by citizens. Immediate action was taken on 60+ complaints.

During the Jan Samwad, some complaints were resolved on the spot, while for others, clear instructions were issued to officials from concerned departments such as the Municipal Corporation, SRA, MMRDA, Mumbai Police, Forest Department, and other concerned departments to initiate prompt action.

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During this period, several complaints were resolved on the spot, while clear instructions were issued to the concerned authorities to take immediate action on pending cases. Minister Piyush Goyal personally reviewed each complaint and ensured follow-up mechanisms were activated.

MP Goyal directed officials to take swift and effective action on genuine grievances. A large number of citizens from different parts of Mumbai, including the Dahisar area of Uttar Mumbai, attended the session and presented their issues and representations.

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Immediate responses were given to some complaints, providing relief to the citizens, while in other cases, appropriate action was initiated in coordination with the concerned officials.

The 60+ complaints presented during the Jan Samwad represented concerns of multiple residents and were submitted on behalf of various citizens, organisations, housing societies, and local groups.

These included issues related to municipal services, redevelopment projects, water supply, road repairs, healthcare services, police administration, playgrounds, compensation for project-affected people, and other civic amenities.

Citizens particularly emphasized concerns regarding redevelopment projects, healthcare services, water supply, road conditions, playgrounds, and compensation for project-affected individuals. Representatives from several organizations, associations, and resident groups also submitted their demands during the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said, "Addressing citizens' problems is our core responsibility. Every complaint received is taken seriously, and decisions are made in coordination with the concerned departments. My team ensures regular follow-ups. True public service lies in listening to people's concerns and resolving them effectively and in a timely manner. Everyone who wishes to avail Mahanagar Gas connections will receive them, so I urge citizens to apply at the earliest. We are also working to ensure faster gas pipeline connections through Mahanagar Gas."

"Those who have not yet submitted their letters should submit them at the Lok Kalyan office. I stand with the people, not with builders. Any citizen facing issues related to builders can approach me directly. As the Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, I will ensure that their grievances are heard and resolved," he added.

Local officials, representatives, volunteers, and party workers were present in large numbers at the Janata Darbar. MP Goyal reiterated that public service and citizens' welfare remain the highest priority, and continuous follow-up is ensured for all complaints. (ANI)

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