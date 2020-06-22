New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia has been appointed as the Vice-President of Schedule Caste (SC) department of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

A press release from the Congress said, "AICC has approved the proposal of the appointment of Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries and spokespersons of the SC Department of UPCC."

According to the press release, the Vice Presidents appointed are Tanuj Punia, Ram Sajeevan Nirmal, Yogi Jatav, and Tarun Rawat.

The General Secretaries appointed are Santram Nilachand, Surendra Gautam, Pankaj Mohan Sonkar, Santosh Katai, Govind Ahirwar, RK Gautam, Kailash Valmiki, Sanjay Katariya, Kamlesh Ratan, Rajesh Kumar Rakesh, Chandrabhan Suman, and Manoj Kumar Gautam.

The Secretaries appointed are Pankaj Sonkar, Ravindra Singh, Arun Jatav, Ajay Rawat, Murali Manohar, Amit Kanaujia, Sanjay Kumar Ahirwar, Seema Bharti, Dilip Rawat, Yogesh Kumar, Panna Lal Shrivas, Sandip Singh, and Smt. Pavan Devi Kori.

Smt. Siddhishree and Sushil Valmiki were appointed as the spokespersons. (ANI)

