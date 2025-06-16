Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he would discuss naming a metro station after Field Marshal K M Cariappa with the Chief Minister.

Speaking at an event organised by the Kodava Samaja to thank the government for granting 7 acres of land, he said, "The CM and I will discuss and decide on naming a metro station after Field Marshal Cariappa. It would be our privilege to do so. We have an open mind about this."

"Kodagu and Kodavas are a jewel for Karnataka and the country. History shows us that Kodavas have handled all responsibilities responsibly given to them. Their contribution to the field of sports, politics, and law is immense. Kodavas' contribution to India's independence fight is well documented," he said.

"We are for conserving culture and tradition. The government has highly subsidised the land given to Kodava Samaja, considering the sacrifices of the community. The Congress party has a history of helping smaller communities in the country. Our government has decided to allot the land after discussing it in the Cabinet meeting," he added.

"Our government has done a lot for Kodavas. It has given land to the army veterans. Kodavas have been sent to the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council to ensure that your community has a voice. I appeal to you to strengthen the hands of our party, recognising our contribution. You have supported Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda in the previous election. I seek your continued support for them."

On Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed the contributions of MLAs, MPs, and ministers of the Congress government to put "Kalyana" Karnataka on the path to progress.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various works under 'Arogya Avishkar' scheme, Shivakumar said, "Power is temporary, but accomplishments are permanent. Hence, we have come here to thank our patrons. The people of the region have sent a big message to the country by electing the Congress government under the leadership of Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah."

"We approved the five guarantees within five days of assuming office. Congress leaders from Kalyana Karnataka- Priyanka Kharge, Ajay Singh, Darshanapur, Dinesh Gundurao, Radhakrishna, B V Naik and MLAs from the district are taking the region towards prosperity," he added.

Shivakumar said that the government has developed the most advanced healthcare system in Kalyana Karnataka after Bengaluru. (ANI)

