New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a Rs 100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti initiative which will create employment opportunities for the country's youth and help in a holistic infrastructure growth.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said along with modernisation, India also needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure building.

The Prime Minister said that the Gatishakti-National Master Plan will be announced in the coming days.

The over Rs 100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will "bring employment opportunities for youth and help in holistic infrastructure growth", he said.

Modi said Gatishakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

