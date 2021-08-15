Chennai, August 15: The period of maternity leave for government employees in Tamil Nadu has been extended to one year. The extension in maternity leave period was announced by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan in his maiden budget speech on Friday. This was one of the promises made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK in its poll manifesto. Currently, government employees are eligible maternity leaves for nine months. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The benefits of extended maternity leave period, however, will be restricted to women with less than two surviving children. The scheme, which comes into effect from July 1, is part of the state's plan to increase the number of babies who are breastfed in the first six months of life. According to officials from the social welfare department, the scheme will also help mothers get back to good health in a short period of time. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 23.

"Tamil Nadu provides cash benefits, free vaccination and nutrition supplement for mothers and babies. But several mothers are not able to take care of themselves and their babies because they don’t have time," a senior official was quoted by Times of India as saying. The longer duration of maternity leave will change this, she added.

Following the budget presentation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government is fulfilling the poll promises made by his party, the DMK step by step. Speaking in the assembly, Stalin said the poll promises are being fulfilled step by step and they will be fulfilled. "There is no change in that," he said.

His comments were in response to former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam's remarks on the budget. Comparing the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan with the DMK's poll manifesto, it is clear that the party has cheated the people, Panneerselvam had said.

