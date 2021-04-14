New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Hitting out at the government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the "sufferings" of the people and he cannot "evade democratic accountability".

Referring to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, he claimed that the worst rise is in the BJP-ruled states.

He further claimed that the last fortnight saw a 1,000 per cent rise in cases in Bihar, infections in Uttar Pradesh were rising and the Madhya Pradesh government "grossly under reports" its cases.

"PM cares is a private fund. The misery caused by the pandemic is public. Administration in BJP-ruled states of UP and Gujarat has collapsed, a fact acknowledged by its own ministers & MPs. Media reports and images show the truth which no PR/spin can conceal. People who are due to vote can see the truth of BJP rule which no propaganda by Modi/Shah can mask," Yechury said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, both Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat registered their highest single-day spike so far with 18,021 and 6690 new cases registered respectively. While there were 85 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 67 patients succumbed to the infection in Gujarat.

"Our constitutional democracy works on accountability. PM is responsible for this avoidable suffering, misery and pain brought upon the people. He can't evade democratic accountability and must answer the country, not deflect by using his Godi media for PR, propaganda and tamashas.

"PM and govt must discard their total lack of empathy & humaneness. Run special trains & transport them free. Prevent the lockdown human tragedy from repeating. Important also to contain pandemic spread," Yechury said.

The Railways has maintained that it has adequate trains in service for passengers who want to avail them and denied any abnormal rush at any station.

It said currently 69 per cent of trains are operating, which include 82 per cent of mail or express trains, 92 per cent of suburban trains and 25 per cent of passenger trains.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India''s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

