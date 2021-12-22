New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here in the national capital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Chief Ministers of several states were also present at the event.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

