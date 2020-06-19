New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.

The leaders taking part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting is also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Prime Minister and leaders taking part in the meeting paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

